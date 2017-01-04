5-state polls: UP to begin on Feb 11; results for all states on March 11

The Election Commission announced guidelines for the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

Here is what we know till now:

UP elections to be held on February 11 in 7 phases. Phase II will be held on Feb 15, phase III on February 19, phase IV on February 23, phase V on February 27, phase VI on March 4, and the VIIth and final phase March 8.

Goa, and Punjab on February 4, will be held in a single phase in all constituencies of these states. Uttarakhandd will be held on 15 February. The EC has also taken a note of noise pollution during campaigns and urged the parties to not use loudspeakers.

Limit of expenditure for candiates is Rs 28 lakhs for Punjab and UP poll campaigns.

ECI to distribute voters' guide to facilitate voters; there will be voters assistance booth manned by officials.

Special arrangement have been made at booths for physically challenged

1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections tin the five states

Nearly 100% voters have Electoral photo ID Card

Commission will introduce photo voter list. There will be complete accountability of distribution of photo voter list

Height of voting compartments has been raised to 30 inch for secrecy

Electoral roll of Goa will be published on Jan 5, Manipur on Jan 12, Punjab Jan 5, Uttarakhand on Jan 10 and UP on Jan 12

There will be complete accountablility of photo voter slips, colourful voter guides will be distributed to each family.