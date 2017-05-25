Five of a family including 3 kids ends life in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 25: Two sisters along with their three children allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Thursday.

The women, married to two brothers in Dharmpuri village in Alwar's Rajgarh town, had left their house early in the morning after a dispute with their in-laws and committed suicide, SHO Mandawar police station Brijesh Kumar Meena told PTI.

The women were identified as Hema (25) and Babita (22). Hema's son Kana (2), Babita's daughter of the same age, Radhika, and six-month old son, Golu, also died in the incident.

They were run over by the Ahmedabad-Agra Fort train on Thursday morning, he said. The bodies have been shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, Meena said.

PTI