Rajasthan: 6 BSF jawans injured in accidental mortar blast in Jaisalmer

In an unfortunate incident, around six Border Security Force personnel were injured when a mortar accidently exploded during a training exercise on Friday at Kishangarh firing range in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan along the Indo-Pak border on Tuesday.

According to the initial reports, six jawans were injured after a mortar blast at Kishangarh field firing range in Jaisalmer.

According to sources, two critically injured jawans were airlifted to Jodhpur while the injured were taken to Ramgarh for medical aid after an accidental 51 mm mortar blast after shortfall at Kishangarh field firing range in Jaisalmer.

