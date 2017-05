Five injured in a grenade blast in Nagaland's Dimapur on Monday which was lobbed by miscreants at a chemist shop at Nyamo Lotha Road this evening.

Intelligence officials said the bomb attack could be a fallout of non-payment of extortion money.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to eye witnesses, two people came in a car and lobbed the bomb targeting the pharmacy before escaping. It was possibly an IED (improvised explosive device) which went off.

