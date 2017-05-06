First woman judge of Delhi HC, Leila Seth passes away

New Delhi, May 6: New Delhi, May 6: The first woman judge of Delhi high court (retd)Justice Leila Seth on Saturday passed away in her home in Noida, reports said. She was 86.

Seth was an Indian Administrative Service Officer and had topped the London bar exams in 1958. Seth, the mother of author Vikram Seth had practiced Law in Patna high court for ten years and later handled a number of tax matters, civil and criminal case, matrimonial suits and writ petitions.

Seth became the first woman to judge of Delhi high court in 1978 and later in 1991, she was appointed as chief justice of Himachal Pradesh high court.

Seth was responsible for the amendments to the Hindu Succession Act which gave equal rights to daughters in joint family properties.

Apart from handling the judge post, Seth in 2003 wrote an autobiography 'On Balance' which explains about her early years, her Law course and the family life among other things.

In 2010, Seth wrote another book called 'We, The Children of India' for the young readers.

"Saddened by the passing of Justice Leila Seth. She was a champion of human rights. My condolences to her family," said West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet.

Writer and historian Ramachandra Guha tweeted

"Justice Leila Seth was a remarkable human being, an exceptional Indian, a sublime combination of intelligence, grace, and courage." Guha tweeted.

