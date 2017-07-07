First Ransomware attack reported in India: Clothing company in Gurgaon falls prey

For the first time a Ransomware attack has been reported in India. A Gurgaon based clothing company became the victim of the attack. Hackers demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh from the company.

The hackers are said to have encrypted the entire data of the clothing company housed at Udyog Vihar phase 1 Gurgaon. Ransomware is a type of malicious software which blocks access to a computer system and then threatens to delete the data until the user pay the ransom to the hacker.

The IT manager of the company, Mrityunjay Kumar complained to the cyber police that the server had become inaccessible. In his complaint Kumar said that the hackers are expert criminals and they had professionally managed to hack the systems which led to breakdown in the operations.

He further stated that he tried to remote test the server by was unable to access it. He then contacted the hackers whose email displayed on the system. The accused them demanded the ransom amount in bitcoins.

The Gurgaon police's cyber crime wing has registered a case under section 384 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act. The probe into the matter is still on.

OneIndia News