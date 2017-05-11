First 'one-rupee' clinic comes up in Ghatkopar

Mumbai, May 10: 'One-rupee clinic', the city's first affordable medical was inaugurated near Ghatkopar railway station in eastern Mumbai on Wednesday. Four more clinics to come up in Dadar, Kurla, Mulund and Wadala road by May 15.

The initiative was taken by the Dr Rahuil Ghule and his brother Dr Amol Ghule to provide medical treatments for general public and accident victims at the railway stations.

The brothers had started the project with five clinics with four more to come in May but they hope to bring up 19 more clinics by August across the central and harbour line stations in the city.

Speaking about the project that kicked off on Wednesday, Dr Rahul Ghule had said that the main objective of the clinic is to give first aid treatment to commuters and accident victims.

He said that he was glad that 65 people turned up for general check-ups such as blood pressure, diabetes and joint pain.

He added that among the 65 patients most of them were senior citizens.

Ghule said that every clinic will have a team of over four MBBS doctors to treat the public, adding that the project focusses on making an affordable health service platform for people. He also said that specialistMD doctors will also treat the public for four hours daily. Funds are provided by siblings.

Ghule recalled that his mother met with an accident and admitted in hospital for six months and has been paralysed. He added that the incident made the two brothers in setting up the clinics and provide immediate medical treatment and save lives.

He said that by August 2017, clinics will be set up at other railway stations like Vashi, Vikroli, Kalwa, Byculla and Ulhasnagar.

Not quite similar, but a cancer surgeon Anshuman Kumar from Dharamshila Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Delhi visits Kasna village in Greater Noida on every Thursday and helps the poor with free generic medicines with medical advice.

Anshuman had said that he was moved by the plight of the villagers when he heard about them through security guard in civil service colony. He had said that he didn't have to give much but a time and dedication towards the treatment of the poor.

He visits Kansas every Thursday and starts treating the people who come to him with their health problems.

The surgeon has been doing this for the past seven years. He added that the poor will have to choose between work or the doctor consultation fee due to lack of financial support.

Anshuman had said that he fixed a day for the poor from his scheduled and attends the work without fail. He says that one man who is a daily wage labourer came to him with a leg problem. Upon checking, it was found that he was suffering from reduced blood flow in the legs. To him, going to a doctor meant a loss of pay for the day and the consultation fee. "I advised him to quit smoking and gave him some generic medicines. He is fine now," the surgeon said.

OneIndia News