First night in the grave: Cop martyred in J&K had written this poem

6 brave officers were martyred by 5 cowards of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba at Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In the ghastly attack the Station House Officer of the police station at the Achabal area of Anantnag was also martyred.

A picture of him holding his baby is doing the rounds on the social media. One cannot take his eyes of the child who today does not even know that his father is alive.

SHO, Feroze Dar made the supreme sacrifice and the cowards had mutilated his face by spraying bullets. A manhunt has been launched for the 5 terrorists. The police contingent came under fire from five terrorists on Friday evening. The station house officer, Feroze Dar was also among the six who were martyred in the attack.

Dar in 2013 had written a poem and posted it on his Facebook wall. He begins by saying, " did you ever stop for a while and asked (sic) yourself, what is going to happen to me the first night in my grave. He also wrote about about families will be crying when one is being laid to rest in the grave. Read the rest of the post below:

