First movie now TV: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shoots for talk show

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is all set to appear in his first ever talk show on an entertainment channel. The Congress leader is making an appearance as a guest on a famous Kannada talk show hosted by actor Ramesh Arvind.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday was at the Abbaiah Naidu Studio in Uttarahalli of Bengaluru shooting for an Episode of 'Weekend with Ramesh'. The episode is expected to be aired on June 28 and 29. Former Prime Minister Devegowda had previously appeared on the same show. The show has seen guests like Justice Santosh Hegde apart from celebrities and bureaucrats in the past.

Siddaramaiah becomes the first Chief Minister to be part of a film as well as appear on a talk show while in office.

The show touches upon personal lives, achievements and challenges faced by its guest. A dedicated team of eight members have researched the life of Siddaramaiah before the canning of the episode began. Apart from the Karnataka Chief Minister, his family, friends and associates will be part of the show as its given format.

