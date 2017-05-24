First Indian Army officer to climb Mt. Everest sans artificial oxygen

Everest climbers have witnessed worst weather conditions in last 10 years.

Colonel Vishay Dubey became the first Indian Army officer to climb the Mount Everest without artificial oxygen. Four other climbers also scaled the peak without oxygen in the worst weather conditions in last 10 years.

Seven snow Lions successfully completed the summit after spending two of the most difficult nights before the summit attempt.

Colonel Vishay Dubey being felicitated at the summit

Colonel Vishay Dubey with other climber

Four other climbers waving the flag

Proud climbers with tri-colour at Mount Evrest

Col. Dubey attained the height of 8500m

Army congratulated the team leader for keeping organisational aim above the personal glory.

