First Indian Army officer to climb Mt. Everest sans artificial oxygen

Colonel Vishay Dubey became the first Indian Army officer to climb the Mount Everest without artificial oxygen. Four other climbers also scaled the peak without oxygen in the worst weather conditions in last 10 years.
Seven snow Lions successfully completed the summit after spending two of the most difficult nights before the summit attempt.
Colonel Vishay Dubey being felicitated at the summit
Colonel Vishay Dubey with other climber
Four other climbers waving the flag
Proud climbers with tri-colour at Mount Evrest
