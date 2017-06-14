Fire breaks out in Hyderabad lodge; 30 rescued

Hyderabad, June 14: A fire fire broke out in a lodge in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early hours on Wednesday. The firefighters were rushed to the spot which rescued 30 people from a lodge.

The fire, suspected to be caused by short-circuit, engulfed first two floors of the eight-storey building of Anupama Residency lodge. The guests were trapped on top floors.

Fire tenders rushed to the scene and the firefighting personnel, with the assistance of police, rescued the people with the help of ladders.

A police officer said the fire tenders controlled the fire. He said quick response by the firefighting personnel prevented loss of life. Senior officials rushed to the spot. Police began an investigation to find out the cause of the fire.

