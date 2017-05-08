Fire breaks out in apartment, kills 4 including children in Chennai

At least four people including two children were killed after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Chennai on Monday morning. The fire is said to have broken out as a result of a short circuit on the ground floor of the building in Vadapalani.

The fire was first noticed at around 5 AM on Monday at the apartment situated in South Perumal street. Sparks began from the circuit box of the building. Fire and smoke spread to the other floors quickly. Four people including a four-year-old child died due to suffocation. Others were sustained injuries were rushed to nearby hospitals. Vehicles that were parked at the ground floor of the apartment were gutted as the fire spread quickly.

OneIndia News