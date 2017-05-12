Fire breaks out at historic Mysuru Palace's gate

Fire broke out at the gate of historic Mysuru Palace on Friday morning. Flames engulfed an ATM kiosk at the gate next to the ticket counter. A short circuit is suspected to be the case of the fire that gutted the ATM kiosk completely at the palace's Varaha gate.

Walls of the palace gates have been charred while the ATM kiosk has been destroyed completely. Incidentally, the machine was taken away by bank employees on Thursday for repairs. Huge flames were witnessed by security personnel in the wee hours of Friday and fire and emergency personnel were called immediately. No casualties or injuries were reported fortunately since the incident took place early in the morning.

Security personnel have secured the spot where the fire broke out and cordoned it off for visitors. Probe in currently underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

OneIndia News