FIR not quashed, investigation to continue against Major Gogoi

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday denied quashing of FIR registered against Major Leetul Gogoi a day after he was rewarded by the Indian Army for tying a man to a jeep.

Inspector General of Police for Kashmir zone Muneer Khan told a TV channel that investigation would continue based on the FIR.

'The FIR is not quashed. FIR means beginning of the investigation. The results of the investigation shared once it is over,' said Muneer Khan.

A Kashmiri youth, Farooq Ahmad Dar, was tied to the bonnet of a moving jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on 9 April, to avoid stone pelting on the armed forces.

The Jammu and Kashmir police had registered an FIR against unnamed Army personnel on April 17 for tying Farooq Ahmad Dar of Chill Bras area in Budgam district to a jeep on April 13, the day re-poll was held for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. The FIR was filed under sections 342, 149, 506 and 367 of the Ranbir Penal Code.

OneIndia News