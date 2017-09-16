FIR filed against Goa Congress leader Chandrakant Kavlekar, wife in DA case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Goa Police has filed FIRs against Congress leader Chandrakant Kavlekar and his wife in a Disproportionate Assets case. The ACB also raided their three residences.

Kavelekar is said to have amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 4 crore.

The Goa Police had filed a case against Kavlekar in 2012 under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, taking suo moto cognisance of some media reports, which alleged his involvement in illegal allotment of plots.

The ACB had started investigations against Kavlekar's assets, including his properties in Kerala, in 2012 and submitted the preliminary inquiry report to the state government in 2013.

"We have received a go ahead from the government to file an FIR against Kavlekar in connection with the case of disproportionate assets," Superintendent of Police (ACB), Bosco George told PTI.

Kavlekar is a three-time MLA and was the chairman of state-run Goa Industrial Development Corporation in Congress's Digambar Kamat government during 2007-12 period. The initial investigations in 2012 revealed that Kavlekar owned a plantation worth Rs 32.5 crore in Kerala.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs