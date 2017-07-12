'FIR against me political vendetta,' says Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

After the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswhi Yadav reiterated that the RJD-JD (U) alliance is unbreakable and termed the FIR registered against him as 'political vendetta'.

Tejaswhi told media, 'Alliance is strong and the BJP will get a fitting reply,' and said the FIR against him is a 'political vendetta'. He slammed BJP for trying to break the alliance from day one.

'It is a conspiracy by Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,' Tejaswhi alleged.

'They are bringing up cases of 2004 against me. I was 13-14 year old that time. How could a kid do all this?' Tejaswhi questioned the conspiracy to drag his name corruption charges.

Tejaswhi defended his clean image amid reports of JD (U) reportedly seeking his resignation for his alleged involvement in corruption cases. He said ''Not one case of corruption in my three departments so far.'

He further said that he had pledged zero tolerance to corruption when he took over as minister.

Tejashwi Yadav attended a meeting of the Bihar cabinet along with his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav. This is Tejashwi's first meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since the Yadav family was raided last week by the CBI over charges that as Railways Minister, Lalu Yadav exploited his position to acquire three acres of land in Patna at cheaper rates. Tejashwi is also one of the owners of the land.

OneIndia News