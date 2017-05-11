FIR against Kolkata Shahi Imam for not giving up lal batti

FIR was filed against Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam Barkati on Thursday in Topsia for not following Central Government laws.

Imam Barkati on Tuesday said that he will continue to use the red-beacon as permission for it was given by the British Government despite the instructions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not use it.

"I will remove red beacon once everyone does the same. I will continue to use as I have got permission from British government," Barkati said.

When asked why he was following British laws, Imam Barkati said, "The Indian government first needs to make its own law, they have not formulated any laws."

Imam Barkati is already infamous for issuing a fatwa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to demonetise old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

OneIndia News