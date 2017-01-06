FIR against Karnataka BJP MP for assaulting hospital staff

Following a complaint, Sirsi city police in Karnataka registered an FIR against BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde. The MP is accused of assaulting staff of a hospital where his mother was admitted for treatment. The BJP leader's hooliganism was caught on CCTV camera installed inside the hospital. The incident is said to have taken place on January 2 night, but no official complaint was registered immediately.

The Sirsi market police have registered case against thr MP under sections 341, 323 and 504 of the IPC. The MP from Dakshin Kannada had assaulted hospital staff including doctors at a private hospital accusing them of not taking proper care of his ailing mother. The MP has later apologised for the same.

The hospital had initially avoided filing a complaint but the police have now taken up a suo moto case. Sources close to the MP said that the doctors made his mother ailing with fractures wait for four hours which angered the MP. The hospital however denied such claims. Hegde has been previously booked for a hate speech.

OneIndia News