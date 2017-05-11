FIR against Google over search result on Narendra Modi

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 11: An FIR has been lodged against Google under the IT Act for an alleged derogatory search result in 2015 involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Superintendent of Police (City) Kamal Kishore said the FIR was registered under various sections of the IT Act on a complaint of lawyer Nand Kishore.

When contacted, a Google spokesperson said, "We have not received any notice of this complaint and are unable to comment."

In the complaint lodged, Kishore said that while surfing national news on Google, he had come across a list that mentioned Modi in a derogatory manner. He said it caused hurt to him and others.

PTI