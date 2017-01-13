Fingers crossed: Akhilesh, Mulayam factions await EC verdict on 'cycle' today

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Election Commission has fixed January 13 as the date of hearing the Samajwadi Party factions led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav to settle the dispute over control of the party and its election symbol, 'cycle'.

The Commission wants to settle the matter before January 17 when the process of nomination begins for the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh to be held on 11 February, provided the two sides proceed accordingly.

Notices are being sent to both factions for the January 13 hearing.

While the Akhilesh camp has submitted affidavits signed by SP MPs, MLAs, MLCs and delegates supporting the CM, the other side has maintained that as per the party's constitution, Mulayam is still the party chief.

The Mulayam-led faction has also claimed the affidavits submitted by the Akhilesh camp have been forged and that the poll panel should get them verified before proceeding.

The 'cycle' symbol faces the threat of being frozen before the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls if the Election Commission is not able to decide which of the two factions of the party commands majority in the organisation.

The side which has the support of majority (50 per cent plus 1) of MPs, MLAs, MLCs and delegates will gain an upper hand in the fight to control the party founded 25 years ago.

Candidates from Mulayam and Akhilesh camps cannot fight election on 'cycle' symbol at the same time, therefore, the EC will have to take a call on the issue before the filing of nominations begins.

PTI