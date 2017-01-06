Final voter list of Tripura out

Agartala, Jan 6: The revised final voter list of Tripura with 2017 as cut-off year has been published, an official said on Friday.

"According to the final voter list published yesterday, the total number of voters in the state are 25,05,906 of which 12,75,694 are male and 12,30,212 female," Additional Chief Electoral Officer D Modak said.

He said the total polling centers in the state were 3,170 and cent percent Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) coverage was ensured. Elections to the 60-member Assembly in Tripura is scheduled to be held in February, 2018.

PTI