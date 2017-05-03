'Films are not essential commodities, why cap prices'? Theatre owners ask

A day after the Karnataka government ordered a cap of Rs 200 on cinema tickets, theatre owners have lashed out. Questions are being raised on what 'right the government has to cap prices of non-essential commodities'. Theatre owners are now mulling their next course of action.

"I do not think it is right for the government to interfere in the issue of ticket pricing. The government has the right to cap prices only on those commodities that are essential and films are definitely not essential commodities. Why should the government decide on prices?" said Kamal Kapoor, proprietor of Rex theatre.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday passed an order capping ticket prices for cinema halls including multiplexes across the state at Rs 200 excluding taxes. The same does not apply for IMAX or gold class. With tickets for anticipated movies being sold anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, the order to cap ticket prices comes as a hit to theatre owners.

OneIndia News