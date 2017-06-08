Film on Manmohan Singh another arsenal for BJP against Congress in 2019 polls?

New Delhi, June 8: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections with great vigour. One might wonder that the polls which are almost two years down the line and the ruling dispensation is currently sitting pretty strong at the Centre, then why is the hurry on the part of the BJP.

Well, political parties, especially the BJP, don't think like a normal mortal and probably that is why the saffron party is not leaving any stone unturned to emerge victorious in the next general elections.

Right from increasing its base across the country--from West Bengal, Kerala to Tripura in northeast India--the team BJP under Amit Shah, the party president, has clearly set its eyes on winning the 2019 elections.

Along with door-to-door campaign, where Shah and his teammates are often seen enjoying hearty meals in the households of Dalits and poor, this time the BJP is surely going to attack its opponents like in 2014 polls with great aggression.

Thus the timing of the release of a film on the former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh which is hitting the screens in December 2018, just a few months ahead of the polls, has caught everyone's attention.

The film, no doubt is an independent venture by the makers. But it definitely has the backing of a lot of BJP supporters, including the lead actor of the film Anupam Kher, a long time BJP supporter, and other anti-Congress people.

Thus, several questions have been raised about why a film on Singh, based on a book critical towards the former PM, and why it is releasing just before the elections.

The film titled, The Accidental Prime Minister, is based on the book-- The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh--written by Singh's former media advisor and senior journalist, Sanjay Baru.

The author wrote the book with an "unsympathetic" tone about Singh's 10 years rule, under which the Congress faced several corruption allegations. Singh was alleged to be a shadow PM and all the actual decisions were being taken by the Gandhi family, which crowned him with the prestigious position, when Sonia Gandhi voluntary relinquished the prized position.

The book was also released during the 2014 parliamentary elections. The film will be directed by debutant, Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. The screenplay has been written by Hansal Mehta, the award-winning director.

The team behind the film has just released its first look, where Kher was seen in Singh's ubiquitous blue turban. This is what Kher tweeted on Wednesday:

To reinvent yourself as an actor is to challenge yourself. Looking forward to portraying #DrManmohanSingh in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister.:) pic.twitter.com/PsVdkpjZWY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) June 7, 2017

The veteran actor looks like a splitting image of the former PM in the film's first poster. Going by its initial visuals, it looks like Kher is once again going to give audiences goosebumps with his riveting performance in the movie.

OneIndia News