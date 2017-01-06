Film legend is dead: PM Modi, others pay tributes to Om Puri

New Delhi, Jan 6: The sudden demise of legendary Indian actor, Om Puri, on Friday morning came as a shock to all cinema aficionados. The 66-year-old film veteran, known for his powerhouse performances, mostly in art house movies, reportedly suffered a massive cardiac arrest, which lead to his death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mourning the death of Puri, recalled the Ardh Satya actor's long and illustrious career in both cinema and theatre.

"The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri and recalls his long career in theatre and films," said the PMO.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag paid his condolences to the actor on Twitter.

"Condolences on the passing away of one of our finest ever actors #OmPuri," tweeted Sehwag.

"Heartfelt condolences on the demise of veteran actor #OmPuri ji. May his soul rest in peace..," wrote former chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, on Twitter.

The colleagues of Puri from Bollywood were the first few to mourn his death.

"Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can't believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked. I have known #OmPuri for d last 43yrs. For me he'll always b a great actor, a kind & generous man. And that is how world shud remember him," said actor Anupam Kher on Twitter.

"Solid actor....Solid filmography....immense talent.... #RIPOmPuri ....cinema has truly lost a brilliant artist....," said director Karan Johar on Twitter.

One of the first few actors to give momentum to the art-house or parallel cinema, Puri also dabbled in mainstream Bollywood films. He had also worked in several Indo-British and Indo-American projects like East Is East and West Is West, to name a few.

