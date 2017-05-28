Fighting a ‘dirty war' needs 'innovation': Army Chief

In a strong message that the Indian Army will leave no stone unturned to tackle the Kashmir problem, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said that fighting a 'dirty war' in Jammu and Kashmir needs 'innovative' methods, in an apparent reference to Major Leetul Gogoi's decision.

He backed Maj Gogoi's prompt decision to use a stone pelter as human shield to protect his troops which were surrounded by over a thousand stone pelters.

Speaking to news agency PTI, General Rawat said the objective of awarding Major Gogoi was to boost the morale of young officers who operate in difficult conditions.

He said use of unconventional means to attack the security forces, like stone pelting, was a complex challenge as it is not a conventional battle. He said the army exercises maximum restrain but adversaries have to be tackled as he cannot ask the troops to 'just wait and die'.

""In fact, I wish these people, instead of throwing stones at us, were firing weapons at us. Then I would have been happy. Then I could do what I (want to do)," PTI quoted the Army Chief as saying.

Asserting that boosting the morale of the troops and keep them motivated were his key concerns, General Rawat said it is the duty of the Army to ensure that violence does not take place and the common man who is not indulging in the violence is protected.

He also asked as to why killing of Lt Umar Fayaz by the militants is not being raised by the people.

