Fearing Mandsaur spill over, UP govt speeds up sops for farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government is working at break neck speed to fulfill its commitment to farmers on loan waiver. The UP government fears a spill over of the protests from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The government is fast tracking its work on loan waiver for farmers as the government holds its budget session, state health minister Siddharth Nath Singh said on Thursday.

The government is also planning to double the income of farmers, Singh also said. The government fears that the unrest in Mandsaur, MP may spill over into pockets of adjoining UP.

Singh said, one of the suggestions made by Niti Aayog to deal with small land holdings which comes in the way of using modern technology to improve yield is to go for cooperative-style pool farming where technology could be shared to bring down the cost and improve production.

The government also plans to bring water to the Bundelkhand region bordering Madhya Pradesh with the help of 6,000 check dams to be built in the region to push drip irrigation. This would be done through the MGNREGA scheme, Singh said.

OneIndia News