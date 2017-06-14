Fearing gaurakshaks, Rajasthan police escorts Tamil Nadu trucks ferrying cows

Such is the fear of cow vigilantes in Rajasthan that the police had to escort a convoy of trucks ferrying cows. The police escort was offered by the Rajasthan government after officials of Tamil Nadu animal husbandry department, as well as drivers of trucks on government duty, were thrashed by gaurakshaks on Sunday night.

The convoy of trucks ferrying 50 cows and calves with legal documents and valid permits were attacked by cow vigilantes who proceeded to assault officials in Barmer. Three days after the incident, in which four people have been arrested, the convoy of trucks was given a police escort. A police jeep with an inspector and three armed constables escorted five trucks carrying 50 cows to Gujarat border which is 150 kms from Barmer. The Rajasthan police escorted the convoy till Gujarat police took charge at the borders on Wednesday.

After they were assaulted and attempts were made to torch the trucks, Tamil Nadu animal husbandry ministry officials sought protection. Police of different States was requested to provide security to the vehicles and staff. The trucks will pass through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka before reaching Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu animal husbandry department bought the cows from Jaisalmer on June 11. The cows were being transported legally with proper documentation and necessary permissions. A mob of cow vigilantes attacked the trucks while they were passing through Barmer on the same day.

