FCRA licences of 20,000 NGOs cancelled

New Delhi, Dec 27: The Union Home Ministry has cancelled the FCRA licences of 20,000 NGOs. The decision was taken after the NGOs failed to provide proper documentation. Incomplete documentation was the major reason cited by the Home Ministry while cancelling the licences.

With this decision there are only 13,000 legally valid NGOs in the country. The government has been cracking down on the NGOs since the past one year. While in some cases there have been instances of money laundering that have been found in others it has been due to lack of proper documentation.

On November 4 the government had cancelled the FCRA licences of 11,319 NGOs. The decision was taken after the NGOs had failed to apply for its renewal with the deadline of June 30.

OneIndia News