Fatwa imam of Bengal assaulted, blames RSS

Syed Md Nurur Rahman Barkati, the controversial imam also known as the fatwa imam of West Bengal was injured after being attacked. The incident took place a day after he was terminated from the post of imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid on Esplanade in central Kolkata.

Reports said that the attacker wanted him to vacate the premises. The imam said that he was leading the namaz of asar at around 4.30 pm on Thursday. After the namaz someone attacked me from behind, he said. Barakati was however quick to blame the RSS for the attack.

The imam it may be recalled had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give up his security cover. He had said if Modi gave him his security, he would remove the red beacon from his car. The imam had also issued a fatwa against Modi post the decision on demonetisation.

Barakati who is said not to have accepted his termination is under pressure from the members of the Tahaffuz- E- Masjid Committee. The members told the media that they had rightly removed Barkati and he should accept the decision. If he doesn't budge, then legal action would be taken against the imam. He had faltered in his duties as a religious leader and had been more inclined towards politics. If he accepts his mistake and mends his ways he might be appointed as the imam of one of the 494 masjids under our association," said Maulana Sharafat Abrar, convenor of the committee.

He added that Barkati had brought a bad name to the entire community and presented a tainted picture of a Muslim to other communities. He also condemned Barkati's fatwa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "He has been giving out anti national comments and the fatwa against Prime Minister Modi was outrageous, he also said.

