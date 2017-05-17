Fatwa Imam from West Bengal sacked as Shahi Imam of Tipu Mosque

Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati has been sacked as the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque for "objectionable and inflammatory remarks against the country. The controversial man known as the fatwa Imam was in the news for refusing to take out the Lal Batti or red beacon from his car.

The decision was taken after a series of complaints were about his comments. The Maulana very often went overboard in his comments. Barakati who took pride in being called close to Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister had also issued a series of fatwas.

Post the decision on demonetisation, he had issued a fatwa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had recently said that he would not take out the red beacon from the car as he was granted permission by the British. He also said that he would take out the red beacon only if Modi gives up his security. He however took off the beacon a couple of days back.

