Farooq Abdullah apprises Modi of situation in Kashmir Valley

New Delhi, May 9: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the situation in the Valley and urged him to address the issue politically.

During a meeting that lasted over half-an-hour, Abdullah, who was recently elected to the Lok Sabha from the Srinagar seat, briefed the prime minister on the growing unrest in the Valley.

This is the first meeting Abdullah had with Modi after being elected to Parliament defeating PDP-BJP alliance candidate Nazir Ahmed by over 10,000 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant after Tariq Karra had resigned from the ruling PDP. Abdullah urged the prime minister to take urgent steps to address the Kashmir issue politically, saying it was not a mere law and order problem.

