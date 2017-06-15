Farmers stir: MP CM prays for peace, harmony in Mandsaur

Mandsaur, June 15: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday offered prayers at the Shri Pashupatinath Temple for peace and harmony in the Mandsaur region.

Chouhan told the media that he prayed for prosperity, peace and harmony in the area, that saw five farmers killed in police firing during protests.

The Chief Minister had on Wednesday met the families of the farmers killed in police firing during the protest on June 6.

Chouhan, who has pledged to provide jobs and Rs one crore in compensation to each of the families of the dead farmers, assured them that the amount would be credited in their bank accounts.

The state government will also provide compensation to the shopkeepers and other locals whose properties were damaged during the protests.

Curfew was clamped in Mandsaur district earlier this month after five farmers were killed in police firing and another succumbed to his injuries during widespread protests demanding loan waiver and remunerative prices for their produce.

IANS