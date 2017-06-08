The agitation by farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur spread to other parts of the country on Thursday with farmers of Maharashtra and Karnataka attempting similar protests.

The focus of the farmers' agitation, however, remained in Mandsaur where Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was stopped from entering the sensitive region and was subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, contingents of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in Mandsaur district where the situation remained tense. Two companies of RAF, comprising around 100 men each, have moved into Pipliamandi in Mandsaur, the site of Tuesday's shooting of five farmers.

While two companies of RAF have been posted in Garoth area in the district, another two have been deployed along the Mwoh-Neemuch Highway to prevent any untoward incidents.

AAP leaders Ashutosh and Bhagwant Mann are said to among those making a beeline for violence torn area in Madhya Pradesh. Reports say that the AAP team may visit the area on Friday.

Rahul's visit can be seen as an attempt to make foray into the BJP stronghold. The state has been continuously voting for the BJP since 2003.

