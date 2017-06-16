Farmers to protest on highways on International Yoga Day

Bhartiya Kisan Union at Jantar Mantar will stage a protest on International Yoga Day on June 21 demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report. They are demanding to implement Swaminathan Committee report in order for the betterment of farmers.

According to BKU president Naresh Tikait said that the government is not listening to farmers was the reason behind the discontent and unrest simmering among them in various states.

"We are not against the government but we are against its anti-farmer policies. We cannot allow the government to avoid listening to and addressing the problems faced by the farmers," he said.

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand will perform yoga on highways from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 21

Meanwhile, CPI leader also criticised the government for denying assistance to the crisis-hit farmers.

The recent farmers' protest in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh that claimed lives of six farmers, was the testimony of the worsening situation.

OneIndia News