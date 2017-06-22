Farmers protest near Thane; cops injured in clash

Several cops were injured in a clash with agitating farmers on Thursday at Thane-Badlapur highway in Maharashtra.

Also, vehicles are set on fire along the highway. Farmers were protesting against the acquisition of land by Ministry of Defence. Additional forces were sent to the spot ,including riot control vehicles, to contain the violence, reports ANI.

According to reports, the Navy is walling up an old British-period aerodrome in the area. The 12600-acre premises belongs to the Navy. But over the years, it had been encroached upon by the locals.

Maharashtra: Farmers protest turns violent on Thane-Badlapur highway, protesting farmers say their land is being acquired by MoD pic.twitter.com/b6VDUmhMmH — ANI (@ANI_news) June 22, 2017

Details are yet to emerge about the ongoing agitation.

A decade ago hundreds of farmers, landless labours, and dalits from Maharashtra converged at Delhi's Jantar Mantar Parliament street-crossing to protest a Ministry of Defence land-acquisition proposal.

The protest was largely peaceful when the protestors converged in Delhi after completing a 1,400 km protest-march that started from Ashti in Beed district of Maharastra on February 8, 2003.

They were opposing the acquisition of what they claimed fertile agriculture land by the MoD for the purpose of an Armoured Corps Center and School at Ahmednagar.

OneIndia News