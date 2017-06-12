Farmers’ protest: '5-star' fast of MP CM Chouhan was neither indefinite nor effective

Was it a fast or a farce? It looks like the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh has totally lost the plot as the farmers' agitation in the state continues to haunt the government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Chief Minister sat on a two-day-long fast to have a dialogue with the protesting farmers to solve the crisis and bring "peace" in the violence-hit state. However, hardly any farmer leaders, except for those associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the saffron party met the CM while he was on fast.

Chouhan, who ended his fast on Sunday, initially stated that it was going to be an indefinite hunger strike till the issues related to the farmers are not resolved. However, it looks like the CM was in a hurry to end the fast in just two days. While ending the fast he said that since there was no violence in the state he decided to break his hunger strike.

The CM's fast was called by many a "five-star" one as the venue of the hunger strike-- Bhopal's Dussehra Maidan-was turned into a mini "five-star" hotel with all the amenities including brand new expensive coolers, a living room and a bedroom, to name a few.

Moreover, the entire facilities were arranged in a day. The opposition Congress had called the hunger strike of the CM a farce and a joke.

The farmers in the state are likely to intensify their protest in the coming days. The farmers have been protesting since June 1 to demand crop loan waiver and better prices for their produce, to name a few.

The agitation saw bloodbath when six farmers were killed in a police firing last week.

Here we bring you a few images from the CM's fast in Bhopal...