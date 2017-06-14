Farmers agitation: Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh cancels China trip

New Delhi, June 14: In view of farmers' agitation in some parts of the country, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday cancelled his trip to China for the BRICS agriculture meeting scheduled from June 15-17.

Farmers are up in arms in some states like Madhya Pradesh demanding loan waiver and higher procurement price as rates of several agri-produce have fallen in a bumper crop year.

"The agriculture minister has cancelled his trip to China in the interest of farmers in the current situation and to provide all help to states in the policy decisions," an official statement said.

In his place, the agriculture secretary will represent the country in the BRICS meeting, it added.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have already announced loan waiver to provide relief to farmers. Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and several other states are under pressure to announce loan waiver, which renowned agri-scientist M S Swaminathan on Tuesday said was temporarily necessary.

Farmers are protesting in several parts of the country but the agitation turned violent in Madhya pradesh.

PTI