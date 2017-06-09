Farmer gets ₹ 1 compensation for crop loss in Karnataka.

A farmer in Karnataka's Dharwad district was in for a shock when he received only ₹ 1 compensation for crop loss.

Sangan Gowda, a farmer from Harobelawadi village, was shocked to see only ₹ 1 in his account. According to reports, Revenue Department has credited the 'compensation' amount into the farmer's account. District administration's negligence is said to have caused the goof-up.

In April, the Centre's National Disaster Response Fund had released ₹1,712.1 crore for drought-hit Karnataka. About 10 lakh farmers will receive compensation for crop loss during monsoon and rabi seasons during 2016-17.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra told media that the State government had sought ₹4,702 crore, but the Centre had released only ₹1,712.1 crore. The Centre had not released funds for drinking water and purchase of fodder for domestic animals, he added.

