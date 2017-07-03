Farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh; toll rises to 54

In yet another tragic incident, a debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by throwing himself before a train in Khurai Tehsil of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh.

With this incident, the number of farmer suicide in the state has risen to 54 in the last 30 days.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Singh on July 1 referring to the farmers' suicides, he claimed that as many as 54 cultivators have killed themselves in the last 24 days in the state.

Also, he raised a big question mark over the Krishi Karman awards that the state has been getting.

Since 8 June, several farmer suicides have been reported from Sehore, Hoshangabad, Raisen, Dhar, Neemuch, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Tikamgarh and Vidisha districts.

In the first fortnight of June, western Madhya Pradesh witnessed a major farmers' agitation for loan waiver and remunerative prices, which was fuelled further by the death of five persons in police firing in Mandsaur district on 6 June.

(With agency inputs)