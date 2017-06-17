Farmer commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh, toll rises to 10

A farmer allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by consuming poison for being under debt in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh.

With this, the number of farmer suicides reported in the state since June 8 has rose to 10.

Two debt-ridden farmers have allegedly committed suicide in Hoshangabad and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Narmada Prasad Yadav, 50, a farmer and resident of Chaplasar village, killed himself by drinking pesticide. Another farmer Kalla Kewat, 55, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Vineka village in Shivpuri district.

It may be recalled that Madhya Pradesh Home Minister had claimed that farmer suicides in the state might have been due to personal reasons. After six farmers lost their lives in Madsaur violence, BJP leader Bhupendra Singh on Wednesday said that debts were not the only reason for farmers committing suicide.

OneIndia News