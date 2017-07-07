Farewell to outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee on July 23

Outgoing president Pranab Mukherjee to be given a farewell by both the Houses of the Parliament on 23rd July, a day before his term will expire.

Mukherjee was elected as 13th President on July 25, 2012 and has worked with both Congress-led United Progressive Alliance and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. He was elected to Rajya Sabha five times from 1969 and twice to Lok Sabha from 2004. Born in Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal, Mukherjee completed his Master degree in History and Political Science as well as a degree in Law from the University of Kolkata. He then embarked on his professional life as a college teacher and journalist. In 1969, he entered politics following his election to Rajya Sabha.

The Presidential election will be held on July 17 and result will be declared on July 20. The NDA has fielded former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind as its candidate while opposition parties has nominated former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar as its candidate.

Meanwhile, the elections to the next Vice- President of India will be held on August 5. The announcement was made by the Election Commission of India.

