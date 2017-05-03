Farewell to soldiers: Slain Paramjit Singh, Prem Sagar laid to rest

As India expressed its outrage over the beheading of the two Indian soldiers along the Line of Control by Pakistan Army, BSF Head Contable Prem Sagar and Indian Army jawan Paramjeet Singh were laid to rest.
Families wait for mortal remains
Wife Paramjit Kaur, son Sahildeep Singh and daughters Khushdeep Kaur and Simardeep Kaur of late Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh wait for the arrival his mortal remains at their village Vain Poin, some 40kms from Amritsar.
Kiren Rijiju pays last respects to martyred BSF head constable Prem Sagar
Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju who was present at the Palam airport to pay his last respects to BSF head constable Prem Sagar told the media , "We have come here to pay tribute to the martyred BSF head constable Prem Sagar.
Inconsolable mother of naib subedar Paramjit Singh
Late Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh's mother mourns near her son's body on its arrival at their village said she wants the complete body of his son as she had sent him to the border to fight with enemy.
Paramjit Singh's son salutes coffin of his father
Late Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh's son Sahildeep Singh salutes the coffin of his father after it was brought at their village Vain Poin, some 40kms from Amritsar.
Carrying the mortal remains
Army personnel and villagers carrying the mortal remais of late Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh for cremation at his village Vain Poin, some 40kms from Amritsar.
Cremated with full military honour
Army personnel and villagers perform cremation of Late Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh at his village Vain Poin, some 40kms from Amritsar on Tuesday. Singh was killed on Monday by the Pakistan army and his body was mutilated while he was patrolling in Krishna Ghati area of Jammu and Kashmir.
Photo credit: PTI
OneIndia News