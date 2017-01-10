Family feuds in UP not restricted to Samajwadi Party alone

The run up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, 2017 has seen a bitter family feud within the ruling Samajwadi Party. While Mulayam Singh Yadav claimed all is well in the family now, it is to be seen whether the peace is temporary or not. However what is interesting in UP is that the SP is not the only party to be hit by the family feud bug.

Although not on the scale of the SP, other parties too have seen incidents of family feud. Take the case of Divya Misra who was a minister in the Mayawati cabinet. Divya the cousin of prominent BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra joined the BJP leaving the party embarrassed.

The BSP also faced another set back when Hasanuddin Siddiqui the brother of strong BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui joined the SP.

The Congress too had its share of family feuds. Anant Vikram Singh, the son of Congress MP Sanjay Singh from Amethi has joined the BJP. He will now face his step-mother Ameta Singh a Congress candidate.

These feuds may appear to be minor in front of what transpired in the SP. The fact of the matter however is that family feuds are not new in Uttar Pradesh. These feuds may be attributed to a power struggle within the family.

OneIndia News