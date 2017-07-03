Falah-e-Insaniyat, a wing of Hafiz Saeed's JuD raises Kashmir fund

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A fund-raising campaign was organised in the name of Kashmir by Falah-e-Insaniyat in Rawalakot, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), is a wing of Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

Falah-e-Insaniyat, a wing of Hafiz Saeed's JuD raises Kashmir fund
Pakistan's Hafiz Saeed, leader of a Pakistani religious group addresses an Indian rally to condemn the killings of Indian Kashmiris. PTI file photo

The fund-raising activity continued after Pakistan banned 'Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir', a front for terrorist Hafiz Saeed's JuD, amid international pressure to act against terror outfits and their funding. Tehreek-e-Azadi gained prominence as a JuD front when it held rallies and displayed banners and streamers across Pakistan on February 5, days after Hafiz Saeed was put under "house arrest" for 90 days in Lahore.

However, the Kashmir fund is not being raised for the first time. The FIF, a welfare wing of the JuD- has set up a camp in the Blue Area, the main business district of Islamabad, to collect cash donations in the name of a 'Kashmir Fund' in 2016

OneIndia News

Read more about:

hafiz saeed, jud, pakistan, kashmir

Other articles published on Jul 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...