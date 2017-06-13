Fake Rajya Sabha ID card recovered from AIADMK symbol row accused Sukesh

The Delhi crime branch police have recovered a fake Rajya Sabha identity card from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Sukesh who is accused of attempting to bribe election commission officials in the AIADMK symbol row is now booked under additional sections for forgery.

Officials of the Delhi crime branch recovered a fake identity card that has the exact features of cards issued to parliamentarians. The card that is an eerie lookalike of the Rajya Sabha identity card even has similar security features, investigators claimed. Sukesh has been booked under Section 467 of the IPC for possessing a fake card suspected to be acquired by forgery. The card recovered from Sukesh Chandrasekhar has posed new questions to crime branch officials who are probing bribery charges against Sukesh and TTV Dinakaran.

Efforts are on to identify the source of the fake identity card. Sukesh possessing a card that looks similar to Rajya Sabha identity cards has thrown up questions on Parliament's security. Police are also probing if Sukesh used this card to gain access to the parliament or managed to meet someone inside the parliament complex.

It may be recalled that police had seized cars from the hotel where Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested. One of the cars had a sticker that said Member of Parliament. Rs 1.30 crore was also seized from Sukesh. The fake Rajya Sabha identity card has now given a fresh twist to a bribery case in which TTV Dinakaran is also an accused.

OneIndia News