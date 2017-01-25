Fake letter scandal: AAP suspects Congress' hand; approaches EC

Chandigarh, Jan 25: Taking serious note of the circulation of a "fake letter" on social media, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking its recommendation to DGP Punjab to register criminal case against those who are behind it.

In his complaint to the EC, Convener of Human Rights Cell of AAP, Navkiran Singh, said through social media a letter purportedly written by in-charge of AAP's affairs in Punjab Sanjay Singh, to the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal has come to the party's notice, which has been found to be fake.

In the "fake letter", Sanjay was allegedly quoted as saying that the Congress is strong on 69 seats and leading on 11 seats. It also cited him as suggesting the AAP chief to reduce the number of his rallies in Punjab and bring local leaders to the fore.

"The fake letter in circulation is highly malicious and fictitious and may be the handiwork of opposition parties to mislead innocent voters of Punjab," AAP said in a statement.

In his complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, Navkiran, said, "We request you to refer the matter to the DGP Punjab to get it investigated and to get a case registered under the relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for offence of forgery etc."

"Since the letter has been forged in order to jeopardise free and fair elections, urgent action is required in this regard," the party said in its complaint.

However, Sanjay took to Twitter to blame poll strategist Prashant Kishor's team, deployed by the Congress, for allegedly circulating the "fake letter".

PTI