Fake 'ghee' sold at UP government canteens

Lucknow, June 1: You might have heard of fake egg, fake cabbage that was made up of chemical substances and plastic materials but if you are a resident of Western Uttar Pradesh especially from Baghpat, Badaut, Bulandshahr and Mathura, then be aware when you buy the 'ghee' as these areas are teaming up with shops to sell fake ghee.

Some of the UP government employees alleged that fake ghee is being supplied in some government canteens as well.

According to sources, the ghee was a combination of refined oil, vanaspati oil nad desi ghee scent and hazardous chemicals were used to prepare the fake ghee.

Well, ghee is made from a milk fat but this fake ghee has animal fat, crushed animal bones for the granular texture, palm oil and final touch with desi ghee essence.

Ram Naresh Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of UP Food Safety and Drug Department said that they have received complaints regarding the illegal units in the Western UP engaged in making adulterated ghee.

UP government staffers association said that the racket is so deep that the ghee is supplied even to the government canteens. Yadav said that the same has been informed to the higher officials in the department for further action.

