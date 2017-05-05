Fake certificate racket: 5 arrested in Bengaluru

A fake academic certificates racket has been busted and arrested five persons in Bengaluru, Police said on Friday.

The City Crime Branch sleuths arrested persons are interstate criminals who have issued 38 reputed institutions of higher education across the country.

The arrested have been identified as Kunal kumar Mondal, Deepankar Sen, Sandesh Agarwal, Saurav Kumar Sharma, Smt Aruna.

Fake marksheet racket in #Bengaluru #Bengalurupolice pic.twitter.com/kY2FgMGNPZ — Chennabasaveshwar (@channuDH) May 5, 2017

According to a press release by the police, Delhi was the source of the racket. Over 180 agents spread across the country charge between Rs 50000 to Rs one lakh based on courses in demand. In the last thre years, the gang has sold over 1.60 lakh fake certificates.

Also, computer and printers, rubber stamps, holograms, documents used for creating fake certificates have been seized.

OneIndia News