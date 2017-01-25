Extradition of Lalit Modi hits a technical glitch

New Delhi, Jan 25: The process of extraditing Lalit Modi has hit a roadblock due to a technical glitch. The United Kingdom where the former Indian Premier League boss is believed to be staying has sought for probe papers relating to the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

However, the Enforcement Directorate has demanded his extradition in cases relating to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED officials say that there are 15 FEMA-related cases against Modi that are being probed in India.

"In addition to this, we are also probing cases under the PMLA. The extradition of Modi has been sought in cases related to the PMLA," an ED official said. "In such an event, it becomes unnecessary for us to share details under the FEMA," the official added.

Based on the advice by the Ministry for External Affairs, it was decided that Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty route will be used by the ED to bring Modi back to India.

"While taking the advice from the legal team of the MEA, we've moved the court and obtained a non-bailable warrant against Modi under the provisions of the PMLA. These documents were submitted to the UK authorities, but they have now asked us for papers relating to the FEMA cases," said the official.

"There is no point in sharing details of this investigation. These are sensitive documents and the UK authorities should stick to the case under which we have sought his extradition," he added.

The ED officials will hold further discussions with the MEA members to resolve the technical hurdle. "We are working on it and the MEA officials are likely to speak to their counterparts in the UK and resolve the issue," the official informed.

OneIndia News