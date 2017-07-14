Explosive in UP Assembly: Congress corners govt over law and order situation

The Congress on Friday cornered the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh over the explosive chemical found in the state assembly, saying that it shows the condition of law and order in the state.

Adityanath had earlier called a high-level meeting after 60 grams of suspicious white powder was found in the state assembly on Thursday. The powder was found to be Pentaerythritol tetranitrate or PETN, an explosive chemical.

"Have never seen a government failing this soon. If explosives can be found under seat of Leader of Opposition, you can imagine condition of law and order in UP," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told media persons.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker said that Provincial Armed Constabulary and Quick Response Teams would be deployed at the assembly.

Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for an NIA investigation.

The suspicious powder, which was found on Thrusday, was sent to the forensic lab for testing.

PETN is a major ingredient of Semtex, a general-purpose plastic explosive, and belongs to the same chemical family as nitroglycerin. It is one of the most powerful explosives made today and is a favourite among terrorists because its colourless crystals are hard to detect in a sealed container.

